4 dead, dozens injured in fire caused by cylinder blast in Rajasthan village

4 dead, dozens injured in fire caused by cylinder blast in Rajasthan village

india news
Published on Dec 09, 2022 07:43 AM IST

The fire broke out due to a cylinder explosion during a wedding function in Bhungra village in Jodhpur.

Around 60 people injured after a house caught fire caused due to a cylinder explosion at Bhungra village in Jodhpur.(ANI)
ByHT News Desk

Four people died and many were injured in a fire caused by a cylinder explosion in a village in Jodhpur district of Rajasthan, police said. Burn victims were rushed to the local hospital for treatment. Himanshu Gupta, District Collector, earlier informed that 42 people out of the 60 injured were referred to MGH hospital. The fire broke out due to a cylinder explosion during a wedding function in Bhungra village.

“It's a very serious accident. 42 people out of the 60 injured were referred to MGH hospital. Treatment is going on,” Gupta said, as quoted by ANI.

(Further details awaited…)

