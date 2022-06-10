Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
4 die in Meghalaya after rain triggers landslides

Two timber bridges over the Bandra river at Morop Bajar and another at Makalgonchu washed away due to the flash flood caused by heavy rainfall, in West Garo Hills on Thursday. (ANI)
Updated on Jun 10, 2022 06:28 AM IST
ByDavid Laitphlang, Shillong

At least four people, including three of a family, were killed in a landslide as incessant rains accompanied by fierce winds wreaked havoc in western Meghalaya’s Garo hills region, said people in the know of matter on Thursday.

Though there has been no official confirmation from the Met department yet but people working on the ground claimed that the four persons were killed in the landslide reported from Jebalgre village in West Garo Hills.

West Garo Hills district superintendent of police (SP) Vivekanand Singh said three persons, including two minors were buried alive in the landslide incident, ANI reported.

West, South-West and South Garo hills districts of the state are experiencing floods, mud slides and landslides in vast areas.Landslides have been reported from West and South-West Garo Hills districts of Meghalaya since Wednesday night.

In another incident of landslide at Samati village in South West Garo Hills, a two-and-a-half-year-old child is believed to have been killed, persons in the know of matter said.

Meanwhile, a communique shared by the state disaster management chief stated that the flash floods and landslides affected multiple villages in West Garo and South Garo Hills districts. The report said that 35 houses in five villages under Gasuapara C&RD block were damaged, while “no confirmation on the deaths have been received as yet”.

Other parts of Garo Hills, including Ampati in South-West Garo Hills district, Tura, Dalu, Purakhasia in West Garo Hills district were also affected by landslides and mudslides triggered by heavy rains.

Incessant rain and subsequent flooding of a river led to a bridge connecting Jijika to Megua in South Garo hills was washed away early Thursday morning.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Meghalaya, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh indicating extremely heavy, very heavy and heavy rain in isolated places on Friday and Saturday.

(With agency inputs)

