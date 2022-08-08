Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
4 held for lynching 62-year-old man in Odisha’s Koraput

Published on Aug 08, 2022 12:57 PM IST
All the accused have been caught and the bones and ashes recovered have been sent to a forensic laboratory for testing. The accused have admitted to their crime
Four people have been arrested for lynching a 62-year-old man in Odisha’s Koraput district. (HT PHOTO.)
ByDebabrata Mohanty

The Odisha police have arrested four people including the son, daughter-in-law, younger brother and nephew of a 62-year-old man after he was lynched in Koraput district over damages caused to an asbestos roof.

Police in Koraput district said they had arrested Sansari Miniaka, his wife Sangeeta Miniaka, Jagu Miniaka and Kabir Miniaka after they thrashed elderly Krushna Miniaka to death. They had tied him to an electric pole on Friday morning in Uparkutinga village under Laxmipur police station before thrashing him.

“Krushna Minika used to get drunk and break utensils and the asbestos roof every now and then. On Thursday evening too he had damaged some utensils as well as the asbestos roof of the house which enraged his family members. On Friday morning, his younger son, daughter-in-law, younger brother and nephew tied him to an electric pole and started thrashing him. After he died, they burnt the body and disposed the remains. We got information about the crime after a video of the incident turned viral on social media,” said Laxmipur inspector-in-charge Swetapadma Seth.

According to the police, all the accused have been caught and the bones and ashes recovered have been sent to a forensic laboratory for testing. All the accused have admitted to their crime.

