4 incidents of communal unrest in three months tainted Odisha's image: Patnaik

Bhubaneswar, Sept 30 Leader of the opposition in Odisha assembly Naveen Patnaik on Monday said four incidents of communal unrest during the initial three months of the new BJP government have tainted the state's image.

Reacting strongly, the ruling BJP alleged Patnaik's statement was intended to "provoke more violence and create havoc".

Patnaik, the former chief minister, made the comment while meeting BJD leaders of Bhadrak from where communal flare-up was reported.

"Four incidents of communal unrest in a span of three months under the BJP government has adversely impacted Odisha's image as a peaceful state. First, in Balasore, then in Khurda, Dhamnagar and Bhadrak, the communal unrests have raised questions about the efficiency of the state government," he said.

Peace and harmony is the identity of Odisha and all should work together to maintain this, he added.

In a statement, the BJP said Odisha had seen many communal violence when Patnaik was in power.

"Odisha recorded the third highest communal riots in the country in 2017, revealed NCRB report. The state with 91 communal/ religious riots finished third after Bihar and Karnataka. Who was in government at that time?" it said.

"The people of Odisha have not forgotten the large scale violence in Kandhamal in 2008, Sambalpur riot in 2023 and Bhadrak Ram Navmi riot in 2017," it added.

State BJP spokesperson Anil Biswal said Odisha witnessed an average of four communal disputes every month in 2023 when Patnaik was the chief minister.

"There were 48 communal disputes in Odisha last year," he claimed.

At the meeting with the district BJD leaders, Patnaik directed them to make people aware about the good works done by his government and expose the "lies" of the BJP during the party's upcoming 'Jan Sampark Pada Yatra', which will begin on October 2.

He asked the party's leaders to actively participate in the outreach programme.

