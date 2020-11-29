e-paper
Home / India News / 4 killed as vehicle carrying wedding party collides with truck in Rajasthan

4 killed as vehicle carrying wedding party collides with truck in Rajasthan

india Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 17:59 IST
Suresh Foujdar
Hindustan Times, Bharatpur
The pick-up truck was badly damaged in the collision.
The pick-up truck was badly damaged in the collision. (HT PHOTO)
         

Four people were killed and 10 injured when a pick-up truck carrying a wedding party collided head on with a truck in Bharatpur early Sunday, police said.

The accident took place on the Bharatpur-Alwar state highway near Panhori village under Deeg police station when 13 members of a family were going from Jhansi of Uttar Pradesh to Mahendragarh in Haryana for a wedding. Three family members and the driver were killed in the collision.

Police reached the spot and rescued all injured from the vehicle with help of villagers.

Harvir Singh, head constable of Deeg police station, said the bodies will be handed over to the families after post-mortem examination. Six critically injured were referred to Raj Bahadur Memorial district hospital from Deeg community health centre.

