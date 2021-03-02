4 killed in car crash in AP's Anantapur, liquor bottle found near driver

Four persons, including two women, were crushed to death when the car which they were travelling in rammed into a truck from behind in Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur district in the early hours of Tuesday, the police said.

The incident happened on Bengaluru-Hyderabad National Highway (NH-44) in front of Kia Motors India Ltd factory at Yerramanchi village of Penukonda block at around 2 am. The deceased were identified as Manoj Mittal (38) Mahbub Alam (31) Anchal Singh (21) and Rekha (21).

“Preliminary inquiry revealed that they were all from Delhi and were staying in North Bengaluru. They were travelling from Yashwantpur in Bengaluru to Hyderabad,” Penukonda inspector of police Sree Hari said.

The police recovered a few unsealed liquor bottles from the car, indicating that the victims were drunk. One of them, who was driving the car, was found with a liquor bottle in his hand. “We are suspecting it to be a case of drunk-driving. Further details would be known only after post mortem of the bodies,” Sree Hari said.

The inspector said the victims were travelling in Hyundai Santro car at a high speed. “The truck in front of their car slowed down suddenly due to a speed-breaker in front of the Kia Motors factory and the driver of the car could not control his speed and rammed into the truck from behind,” he said.

The car got mangled so badly that all the four inmates in the vehicle were crushed to death instantly. The accident brought the traffic on the national highway to a halt for about an hour.

Also Read: Naidu on damage control after TDP's poor show in gram panchayat polls in Kuppam

On receiving information from the locals, the police rushed to the spot to take up rescue operations. They removed the car from under the wheels of the truck using a crane and restored the traffic.

“We shifted the bodies to the government hospital at Penukonda. Investigation is on,” Sree Hari said.