Home / India News / 4 killed in car crash in AP's Anantapur, liquor bottle found near driver
india news

4 killed in car crash in AP's Anantapur, liquor bottle found near driver

On receiving information from the locals, the police rushed to the spot to take up rescue operations.
By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hyderabad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 01:14 PM IST
Four people were crushed to death in the car crash in Andhra Pradesh.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Four persons, including two women, were crushed to death when the car which they were travelling in rammed into a truck from behind in Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur district in the early hours of Tuesday, the police said.

The incident happened on Bengaluru-Hyderabad National Highway (NH-44) in front of Kia Motors India Ltd factory at Yerramanchi village of Penukonda block at around 2 am. The deceased were identified as Manoj Mittal (38) Mahbub Alam (31) Anchal Singh (21) and Rekha (21).

“Preliminary inquiry revealed that they were all from Delhi and were staying in North Bengaluru. They were travelling from Yashwantpur in Bengaluru to Hyderabad,” Penukonda inspector of police Sree Hari said.

The police recovered a few unsealed liquor bottles from the car, indicating that the victims were drunk. One of them, who was driving the car, was found with a liquor bottle in his hand. “We are suspecting it to be a case of drunk-driving. Further details would be known only after post mortem of the bodies,” Sree Hari said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Rare flowering shrub East-Himalayan Eranthemum photographed 1st time in Manipur

Plea in SC seeks a transgender welfare board to address social welfare issues

'There were some glitches on Co-Win but..' Harsh Vardhan explains

Cong’s new campaign style: Dance, push-ups and deep sea diving

The inspector said the victims were travelling in Hyundai Santro car at a high speed. “The truck in front of their car slowed down suddenly due to a speed-breaker in front of the Kia Motors factory and the driver of the car could not control his speed and rammed into the truck from behind,” he said.

The car got mangled so badly that all the four inmates in the vehicle were crushed to death instantly. The accident brought the traffic on the national highway to a halt for about an hour.

Also Read: Naidu on damage control after TDP's poor show in gram panchayat polls in Kuppam

On receiving information from the locals, the police rushed to the spot to take up rescue operations. They removed the car from under the wheels of the truck using a crane and restored the traffic.

“We shifted the bodies to the government hospital at Penukonda. Investigation is on,” Sree Hari said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
andhra pradesh news road accident
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP