4-month-old dies in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly after drunk neighbour allegedly throws her

india Updated: Dec 10, 2018 13:26 IST
A four-month-old girl died in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly after a drunk neighbour allegedly threw her on the ground. (Representational Image)(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A four-month-old girl died in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly after a drunk neighbour allegedly threw her on the ground, police said Monday.

The incident happened at Hadaulia village in Cant area on Sunday.

The baby’s mother, Ramsakhi, had an argument with her neighbour Ramvati. Following this, Ramvati’s husband Umesh Pal, who was drunk, threw the baby on the ground, police said.

The baby was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was declared brought dead.

The police has arrested the accused.

