4 Mumbai cops served notice over Param Bir Singh-Sachin Vaze meeting

A show-cause notice has been issued to four police personnel on Monday in connection with the alleged private meeting between former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh and dismissed Mumbai Police officer Sachin Vaze on November 29, 2021. The four have been given 15 days to reply to the notice, said Bipin Kumar Singh, Navi Mumbai police commissioner.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Both Deshmukh and Vaze are in judicial custody in separate cases of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), respectively.

According to the police, Param Bir Singh and Vaze met for about an hour at the Old Secretariat Building in Mumbai from where the justice K U Chandiwal commission is conducting enquiry proceedings. An enquiry was then conducted against a sub-inspector and three constables of Vaze’s escort.

“After receiving a report from Mumbai Police, Deputy Commissioner of Police from Head Quarters, Navi Mumbai, was asked to conduct an enquiry. Based on the enquiry report, a show cause notice has been sent to all four, asking them on why an action should not be taken against them for breaking the protocol of allowing Parambir Singh to speak to Sachin Waze. Depending on the reply that they send, further course of action would be decided. It was a technical violation on the part of the staff and it will be dealt with as per the protocol.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Justice KU Chandiwal Committee was formed by the Maharashtra government to investigate Param Bir Singh’s extortion allegation against former home minister Anil Deshmukh. In a letter to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray in March last year, Singh had alleged that Deshmukh was involved in several wrongdoings, including asking Vaze to collect ₹100 crore from bars and restaurants in Mumbai.