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4 of family found dead in Visakhapatnam, police suspect suicide

The deceased were a 32-year-old autorickshaw driver, his 28-year-old wife, who was a vegetable vendor, and their two daughters, aged three and two.

Published on: Aug 30, 2026, 13:30:22 IST
By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
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Four members of the same family, including two children, were found dead in suspicious circumstances at their residence in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam district in the early hours of Saturday, police said, suspecting that it could be a case of murder-suicide.

Pendurthi police have registered a case and launched an investigation. Officials are probing whether family disputes, financial distress or other factors led to the suspected suicide. (PTI/Representational)
Pendurthi police have registered a case and launched an investigation. Officials are probing whether family disputes, financial distress or other factors led to the suspected suicide. (PTI/Representational)

The deceased were a 32-year-old autorickshaw driver, his 28-year-old wife, who was a vegetable vendor, and their two daughters, aged three and two.

The incident took place at their rented house in Chintala Agraharam village of Pendurthi block on the outskirts of Visakhapatnam

“According to preliminary information, the man celebrated Raksha Bandhan with his sisters at his residence on Friday morning. Later in the night, he allegedly sent a message reading ‘RIP’ to his elder brother, who lived close-by, through his mobile phone,” the official said.

Also Read | 5 of family found dead in Andhra Pradesh; suicide suspected

The family members noticed the message on Saturday morning and rushed to the house, where they found the man, his wife and children dead. They shifted the mother and children to a hospital, where doctors declared them dead on arrival.

Pendurthi police have registered a case and launched an investigation. Officials are probing whether family disputes, financial distress or other factors led to the suspected suicide.

The bodies were being shifted to King George Hospital (KGH) for post-mortem examination.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

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