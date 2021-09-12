Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 4 of family killed in Baramulla cloudburst, 1 missing: Officials
india news

4 of family killed in Baramulla cloudburst, 1 missing: Officials

Four members of a nomad family, including three minors, were killed when a cloudburst occurred in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday
By Press Trust of India, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON SEP 12, 2021 11:45 PM IST
Army personnel during a rescue operation after flash floods due to a cloudburst at Hanzor in Kishtwar district in July this year. (PTI)

The cloudburst occurred in the upper belt of Dangiwacha at Hamam Marcoot in Sopore area of the north Kashmir district on Saturday night, the officials said.

Police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams rushed to the spot and four bodies have been recovered, they said.

According to police, Mohammad Tariq Khari (8), Shahnaza Begum (30), Naziya Akther (14) and Arif Hussain Khari (5) – all residents of Kalsiyan Nowshera area of Rajouri in Jammu region -- died in the incident.

Another family member, Mohammad Bashir Khari (80), is still missing, and efforts are on to trace him, they added.

