Home / India News / 4 of family killed in Baramulla cloudburst, one missing: Officials
india news

4 of family killed in Baramulla cloudburst, one missing: Officials

Agencies | , Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON SEP 13, 2021 05:03 AM IST
 Four members of a nomad family, including three minors, were killed and one person went missing when a cloudburst hit Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

The cloudburst occurred in the upper belt of Dangiwacha at Hamam Marcoot in Sopore area of the north Kashmir district on Saturday night, the officials said.

Police and state disaster response force (SDRF) teams rushed to the spot and four bodies have been recovered, they added.

The deceased were identified as Mohammad Tariq Khari (8), Shahnaza Begum (30), Naziya Akther (14) and Arif Hussain Khari (5), all residents of Kalsiyan Nowshera area of Rajouri in Jammu region, police said.

Another family member, Mohammad Bashir Khari (80), is still missing, and efforts are on to trace him, they added.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla Bhupinder Kumar reviewed the ground situation and directed authorities concerned to provide every type of assistance to the family members, news agency ANI reported.

