4 of family killed in collision between car, truck in Rajasthan

Four members of a family were killed after the car in which they were travelling collided head-on with a truck in Bhilwara district of Rajasthan, police said on Wednesday.

The accident occurred near Dera village on Tuesday, they said.

The car, which was coming from Ajmer, had a head-on collision with a truck. Four passengers of the car were killed in the accident, said Sunil Chaudhary, Station House Officer (SHO) of Raila police station.

The deceased have been identified as Pratap Gadri (61), his wife Sohani (60), their son Dalichand Gadri (28) and a relative Devilal (65). The bodies were handed over to their family members after a post-mortem examination, he said.

A case has been registered against the truck driver, the SHO said.

