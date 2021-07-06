4% rain deficiency over northwest India, monsoon likely to revive soon: IMD

Monsoon is likely to revive in northwest India around July 10, according to India Meteorological Department. There is 4% rain deficiency over northwest India and 0% excess over the country since June 1.

Rainfall deficiency is likely to increase over northwest India before it’s met gradually after July 10.

The northern limit of southwest monsoon continues to pass through Barmer, Bhilwara, Dholpur, Aligarh, Meerut, Ambala and Amritsar for over 15 days. According to latest numerical weather prediction model guidance, the southwest monsoon likely to revive gradually over the south peninsula, including the west coast and adjoining eastcentral India from July 8.

A low pressure area is likely to form over westcentral and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts around July 12.

Moist easterly winds in the lower level from Bay of Bengal are likely to establish gradually over parts of eastern India from July 8 onwards. They are likely to spread into northwest India covering Punjab and north Haryana by July 19. Accordingly, southwest monsoon likely to advance over remaining parts of West Uttar Pradesh, some more parts of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan and Delhi around July 10. The above weather systems are very likely to cause increased rainfall activity over northwest and central India from July 10.

Fairly widespread rainfall activity is likely over east and northeast India during the next five days. Isolated heavy falls are likely over Assam, Meghalaya, Bihar, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand during next five days. Scattered to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls very likely over south peninsular India during next five days. Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over coastal Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe on July 8.