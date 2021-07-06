Delhi weather: Mercury to soar this week as monsoon evades city

High temperatures are likely to continue in Delhi this week, as monsoon showers are expected to evade the city till at least July 10, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The IMD said on Monday that the monsoon showers are likely to advance in parts of northwest India, including Delhi, and the remaining parts of central India by July 10.

Officials, however, said that while the city waits for rains, the temperatures in the national capital are expected to rise this week with the maximum temperature likely to remain above the 40-degrees Celsius mark. Officials said that the high humidity levels would also increase the “discomfort index” in the city. Discomfort index is gauged by the level of heat and humidity in a region.

The IMD had earlier predicted that the wind system may reach Delhi by June 15, which would have been 12 days early.

Delhi has received 43.6 mm rainfall against the normal of 75.7 mm so far -- a deficiency of 42%, since the monsoon season started on June 1.

Central Delhi, which has got 89% less rainfall than normal, is the second-most rain-deficient district in India after Kistwar in Jammu and Kashmir.

The maximum temperature in the national capital settled at 39.5°C. Hot weather continued to prevail in neighbouring Haryana and Punjab, with Gurugram sizzling at 41.8°C. The temperatures are expected to further rise in the region during the next 2-3 days. Gurugram, which recorded four notches above normal maximum temperature, was the hottest place in Haryana. (With agency inputs)