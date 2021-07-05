These states may witness heavy rainfall from July 10: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) tweeted on Monday that the southwest monsoon is most likely to advance over the remaining parts of west Uttar Pradesh, some more parts of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan and Delhi around July 10. “Accordingly, the southwest monsoon is likely to advance over remaining parts of West Uttar Pradesh, some more parts of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan and Delhi around July 10,” said IMD.

The weather system is very likely to increase rainfall activity over northwest and central India from July 10, it added.

This will be the most delayed arrival of monsoon in Delhi in the last 15 years, said Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre. Srivastava told news agency PTI that before this monsoon had once reached the national capital on July 7 in 2012 and once on July 9 in 2006.

Monsoon arrived two days late in the state of Kerala and dashed across the country covering eastern, central and adjoining northwest India seven to ten days earlier than usual. However, as conditions became unfavourable for its further advancement, the monsoon weakened to enter a ‘break’ phase. Delhi, Haryana, and parts of west Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, west Rajasthan are yet to experience the arrival of this year’s monsoon.

IMD also said low-pressure areas are forming over West Central India and adjoining the northern Bay of Bengal. “A low pressure area is likely to form over West Central and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts around July 11,” the weather bureau tweeted.

“The moist easterly winds in lower level from Bay of Bengal are likely to establish gradually over parts of eastern India from July 8 onwards. It is likely to spread into northwest India covering Punjab and north Haryana by July 10,” IMDadded.

The northern limit of southwest monsoon is passing through Meerut, Aligarh, Ambala, and Amritsar, said IMD.