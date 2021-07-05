Monsoon likely to cover all of NW India around July 10: IMD

Monsoon is gradually likely to revive over south peninsula, including west coast and adjoining eastcentral India from July 8, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday. It is likely to cover all of northwest India, includingDelhi, Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana around July 10.

HT has reported that monsoon is likely to gradually revive by this weekend. “According to latest numerical weather prediction model guidance, the southwest monsoon likely to revive gradually over south peninsula including West coast and adjoining eastcentral India from July 8,” said IMD.

A low pressure area is also likely to form over westcentral and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts around July 11. The moist easterly winds in lower level from Bay of Bengal is likely to establish gradually over parts of eastern India from July 8 onwards.

It is likely to cover northwest India covering Punjab and north Haryana by July 10. Accordingly, southwest monsoon likely to advance over remaining parts of West Uttar Pradesh, some more parts of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan and Delhi around July 10. There is likely to be an increase in rainfall activity over northwest and central India from July 10.

Normal date for monsoon onset over Delhi is June 27. So this year onset is likely to be 13 days late. In 2012, the southwest monsoon arrived in the Capital on July 7, a full 10 days after its usual arrival date of June 27. The latest it has arrived in the past 17 years for which IMD has data is on July 9 in 2006. So, this year is likely to make a record in terms of most delayed onset over Delhi.