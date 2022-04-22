4 SDPI workers held for murder of RSS leader in Kerala, say police

The special investigation team (SIT) probing the murder of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader S K Sreenivasan on Thursday arrested four leaders of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) in connection with the case, Kerala police said.

Additional Director General of Police Vijay Sakhre, who is supervising the investigation, said 16 people were accused in the murder of Sreenivasan, and four arrested are those who helped the killers. He said all four, identified as M Bilal, Rizwan, P Sahad and Riyaz Kan, helped select the victim and monitored his movements.

Palakkad reported two political murders in less than 24 hours last week -- SDPI leader Subair was hacked to death last Friday, and RSS leader Sreenivasan was murdered on Saturday in an apparent retaliatory attack. The SIT had arrested three RSS leaders in connection with the killings of Subair two days back.

Sakhre said the conspiracy to kill Sreenivasan was hatched on the night Subair was killed. A small meeting was held on the ground floor of the district hospital where his body was kept. He said many Popular Front of India (PFI) leaders were consulted before the target was fixed. He said they zeroed in on Sreenivasan since his shop was situated in a stronghold of the RSS, and security was lax due to this. He said two separate teams followed the alleged killers as covers, and they were also armed to check for any immediate retaliation.

In the SDPI leader’s murder case, Sakhre said some of those who participated in the crime, returned to the hospital and fled only after the burial of Subair. He said 50 SDPI/PFI activists were rounded up after the murder, and the arrest of those who participated in the conspiracy will be registered soon. In both cases, the investigation was done scientifically and punishment will be ensured to all who directly and indirectly participated in the crime, the ADG said.

But BJP leaders said the investigation into Sreenivasan’s murder was lagging, and they sought an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

“When Union Home Minister Amit Shah visits the state on April 29 the party will take it up with him,” said state president K Surendran.

The SDPI said its workers and family members were harassed by police and many leaders were detained. “It seems the police are working at the behest of the RSS,” said state general secretary PK Usman.