4 students dead, 60 hurt in stampede at Nikhita Gandhi concert in Cusat, Kochi

A least four students died and several were injured in a stampede-like situation at a concert in Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) on Saturday. Singer Nikita Gandhi was performing when the incident took place. Kerala health minister Veena George said the injured students were being taken to Kalamassery Medical College.

The Vice Chancellor of the university said the stampede took place when it started raining. “The fest started yesterday. Various programmes have been arranged as part of the fest. Today there was a musical programme. Students from neighbouring colleges also attended the programme. Unfortunately, the crowd was huge. More than 2,000 people came inside and there was a rush at the stairs.”

A civic official told news agency ANI that the same exit and the entrance to the auditorium led to the stampede. "Students who were entering the auditorium fell down at the stairs and the crowd trampled them," municipal councillor Pramod said.

