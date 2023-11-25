4 students dead, 60 hurt in stampede at Nikhita Gandhi concert in Cusat, Kochi

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT News Desk
Nov 25, 2023 09:32 PM IST

Nikita Gandhi was performing at an open-air auditorium but as it started raining there was a rush among the audience.

A least four students died and several were injured in a stampede-like situation at a concert in Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) on Saturday. Singer Nikita Gandhi was performing when the incident took place. Kerala health minister Veena George said the injured students were being taken to Kalamassery Medical College.

A stampede-like situation took place at Cusat fest in Kochi on Saturday killing 4.

The Vice Chancellor of the university said the stampede took place when it started raining. “The fest started yesterday. Various programmes have been arranged as part of the fest. Today there was a musical programme. Students from neighbouring colleges also attended the programme. Unfortunately, the crowd was huge. More than 2,000 people came inside and there was a rush at the stairs.”

A civic official told news agency ANI that the same exit and the entrance to the auditorium led to the stampede. "Students who were entering the auditorium fell down at the stairs and the crowd trampled them," municipal councillor Pramod said.

