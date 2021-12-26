4 terrorists killed in 2 gunfights in Kashmir’s Shopian, Pulwama

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Army soldiers return after neutralizing two unidentified terrorists at an encounter in Shopian. (ANI)
Published on Dec 26, 2021 01:28 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Srinagar

Four terrorists were killed in two separate encounters in Shopian and Pulwama districts of south Kashmir since last night, police said Saturday.

The encounter in Shopian broke out late on Friday night after security forces launched a joint cordon and search operation in Chowgam village based on specific inputs about the presence of the terrorists, a Jammu and Kashmir police spokesperson said.

“During the operation, the terrorists were given the opportunity to surrender. However, they fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party. In the ensuing encounter, two militants were killed,” the spokesperson said.

The two were identified as Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists, Sajad Ahmad Chak and Raja Basit Yaqoob. “As per police records, both the terrorists were part of groups involved in several terror cases. Sajad was also instrumental in recruiting youth.”

In the second encounter in Hardumir area of Pulwama, officials said two terrorists were killed on Saturday afternoon.

Inspector general of police Vijay Kumar identified the slain terrorists as Nadeem Bhat and Rasool, alias, Adil. The two were affiliated with the proscribed terror outfit, Ansar Gazwat uL Hind, Kumar said.

A third encounter broke out in Anantnag district late on Saturday. Details of the encounter were not available as of press time.

