Home / India News / 4 terrorists killed in J&K's Kupwara as security forces foil infiltration bid

ByHT News Desk
Jun 23, 2023 10:45 AM IST

Four terrorists trying to infiltrate from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir were killed in the Machhal sector on Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara, police said on Friday. The terrorists were neutralised in a joint operation by police and the Indian Army.

Security personnel deployed near an encounter site in Jammu and Kashmir. (File / PTI)

Kashmir Zone Police tweeted, “In a joint operation, Army and Police have killed four #terrorists in Kala Jungle of Machhal sector in #Kupwara who were trying to infiltrate to our side from POJK.”

The encounter comes around a week after a major infiltration bid at Jumgund Keran close to the Line of Control (LoC) in the Kupwara district was foiled by the security forces in a similar joint operation.

The General Officer Commanding, Vajra Division, Maj Gen Girish Kalia, in a press conference post-operation, said that there is a ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan. However, in the recent past, they (forces) have been getting a large number of intelligence inputs of likely infiltration from across the LoC.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)

