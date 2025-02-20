Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Feb 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

4 women Maoists with 62 lakh bounty killed in Madhya Pradesh forest encounter

ByMonika Pandey 
Feb 20, 2025 05:46 PM IST

Acting on information that a group of Maoists had gathered in Kanha-Bhoradev division in the Ronda forest area of Supkhar range, a search operation was started in the forest

Bhopal/Jabalpur: Four female Maoists, including a commander and an area committee member from the Communist Party of India (Maoists), carrying a combined bounty of over 60 lakh, were killed on Wednesday in a police encounter in Balaghat’s Ronda forest, Madhya Pradesh, police said.

A search operation is underway in the forest after bloodstains were found, indicating that several of the 25 Maoists involved in the gunfight may have been injured, said Sanjay Kumar, inspector general of police, Balaghat (HT Photo/Representative Photo)
A search operation is underway in the forest after bloodstains were found, indicating that several of the 25 Maoists involved in the gunfight may have been injured, said Sanjay Kumar, inspector general of police, Balaghat (HT Photo/Representative Photo)

An officer said that the four deceased include Asha from Sukma, a commander of the Bhoramdev Area committee, who had a reward of 20 lakh. The other three were Sheela alias Sarita from Kondagaon, and Ranjita and Lakhkhe Maravi, both from Sukma, with each carrying a reward of 14 lakh.

Also Read: Four Maoists killed in gun battle in Madhya Pradesh’s Balaghat area: Police

A search operation is underway in the forest after bloodstains were found, indicating that several of the 25 Maoists involved in the gunfight may have been injured, said Sanjay Kumar, inspector general of police, Balaghat.

“Acting on information that a group of Maoists had gathered in Kanha-Bhoradev division in the Ronda forest area of Supkhar range, a search operation was started in the forest. On Wednesday afternoon, about 25 Maoists hiding in the forest started firing on a combined team of the Hawk Force and police to which they retaliated. The encounter continued for around four hours. During this time, 100 rounds were fired from force’s side and 150 rounds were fired by Maoists,” he said.

Following the encounter, four bodies of Maoists were recovered. “Around 16 cases were registered against Asha and 13 against Sarita in Madhya Pradesh,” Kumar said.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 20, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On