4-year-old raped by neighbour in Jaipur, in hospital

A four-year-old girl was raped by her neighbour in Jaipur’s Kanota area on Monday night, the police said. The child was brought to JK Lone Hospital in Jaipur early on Tuesday morning and is under medical supervision, doctors said.

The accused, who is an adult, has been booked under sections of Prevention of Children against Sexual Offences (Pocso), is absconding.

Kanota police station SHO Gouri Shankar Bohara said that the victim’s mother, from Malpura Chor village, said that she had gone out to relieve herself when a neighbour picked up the child from her house and raped her. She heard the baby’s cries and rushed to her rescue but the man, on seeing her, fled.

“The girl has been admitted to JK Lone Hospital and a case has been registered against the accused,” the SHO added.

“She came around 3 am on Tuesday. Doctors from the surgery and obstetrics and gynaecology departments checked her. She does not need any surgery yet,” said the hospital’s deputy medical superintendent Dr Archana.

The child’s mother said that she wants the accused to get the death penalty for the heinous crime. Her husband works as a daily-wage labourer in Jaipur.