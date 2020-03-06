e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 05, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / 40 assets of Nirav Modi auctioned for Rs 51 crore

40 assets of Nirav Modi auctioned for Rs 51 crore

A total of 40 lots — 15 artworks, a 2010 Rolls Royce Ghost and a selection of limited-edition and luxury handbags and watches -- were sold at the auction.

india Updated: Mar 06, 2020 05:28 IST
Natasha Rego and Vanessa Veigas
Natasha Rego and Vanessa Veigas
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Nirav Modi
Nirav Modi(Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint file photo)
         

A Rolls Royce car, paintings of famous artists M F Hussain and Amrita Sher-Gil, designer handbags and other luxury items belonging to fugitive diamond jeweller Nirav Modi garnered over Rs 51 crore in the second auction conducted on Thursday.

Husain’s 1972 work, titled, ‘Battle of Ganga and Jamuna: Mahabharata 12’ sold for Rs 13.44 crore at the auction.

A total of 40 lots — 15 artworks, a 2010 Rolls Royce Ghost and a selection of limited-edition and luxury handbags and watches -- were sold at the auction. Artist Arpita Singh’s ‘Twenty-Seven Ducks of Memory’ fetched a price below its lower limit of Rs 1.2 crore, which was the only item among all that were put up on sale.

The work of art that fetched the highest price was the 1935 Amrita Sher-Gil painting, titled, ‘Boys With Lemons’, which sold for rs 15.68 crore, which was in line with its estimated range. According to the Artery India Price Databank, this is Sher-Gil’s fifth-highest selling work. This was followed by the Husain and VS Gaitonde’s untitled work from 1972, which sold for Rs 9.52 crore, just above its higher estimate.

An untitled 1992 Manjit Bawa painting, which sold for Rs 6.16 crore, is a second-best for the artist. The auction, which was held at the Saffronart gallery in Mumbai, also saw massive competitive bidding from buyers on the phone — from New York and Zurich to Navi Mumbai and Jaipur — trying to outbid each other for the designer handbags and watches. The highest-selling watch was the Girard-Perregaux: ‘Opera One’ Triple Brodge Tourbillon, which had a higher estimate of Rs 5 lakh, but fetched Rs 95.20 lakh.

Earlier, Bombay high court on Wednesday refused to stay the auction of 15 paintings, seized by the ED, belonging to Modi. The court while passing the order on the petition filed by Modi’s son also made a provision that the proceeds of the auction be kept in a national bank and the receipt submitted to the court.

(With agency inputs)
tags
top news
Veteran firefighters being missed as Parliament stuck in a deadlock
Veteran firefighters being missed as Parliament stuck in a deadlock
Indian households lack proper hand-wash facilities, shows data
Indian households lack proper hand-wash facilities, shows data
Coronavirus outbreak: ACs may aid spread, outdoors safer
Coronavirus outbreak: ACs may aid spread, outdoors safer
RBI ‘working on a plan’ after Yes Bank capped withdrawals at Rs 50,000
RBI ‘working on a plan’ after Yes Bank capped withdrawals at Rs 50,000
Who can be exempted from Yes Bank’s Rs 50,000 withdrawal cap
Who can be exempted from Yes Bank’s Rs 50,000 withdrawal cap
India rejects global criticism of CAA, Delhi violence; calls comments ‘irresponsible’
India rejects global criticism of CAA, Delhi violence; calls comments ‘irresponsible’
‘All you muppets saying...’: Vaughan slams ICC rule after Eng exit T20 WC
‘All you muppets saying...’: Vaughan slams ICC rule after Eng exit T20 WC
‘If police fails to enforce law, democracy fails’: NSA Ajit Doval
‘If police fails to enforce law, democracy fails’: NSA Ajit Doval
trending topics
Coronavirus in IndiaHarsh ManderDelhi Weather ForecastAmitabh BachchanPSPCL Result 2020BARC Admit Card 2020Coronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news