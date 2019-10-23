40 lakh living in unauthorised colonies in Delhi to be given ownership rights: Centre

india

Oct 23, 2019

At a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday decided to give ownership rights to 40 lakh people living in national capital Delhi’s unauthorised colonies. “This is the biggest decision taken at the meeting today, a historic decision to give ownership rights to people in these colonies,” Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javdekar said.

It is the most far-sighted revolutionary decision, said Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said at a media briefing after the cabinet meeting.

“The decision is applicable to 1,797 identified unauthorised colonies which are inhabitated by lower income group society. The decision does not apply to 69 affluent colonies identified by DDA including Sainik Farms, Mahendru Enclave and Anant Ram Dairy,” Hardeep Singh Puri said.

“The rights will be conferred on payment of nominal charge based on carpet area and plot size,” the minister said.

For colonies on government land, the charge will be 0.5 percent (for less than 100 square metres), 1 percent (for 100-250 sqm) and 2.5 percent (for greater than 250 sqm) of the circle rate of highest category of locality of the residential area surrounding the unauthorised colonies. For colonies on private land, the charge will be half of the charge on government land.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in July had announced that residents of unauthorised colonies in Delhi would soon get ownership of their properties, hinting at a possible resolution of a politically-sensitive issue that has dragged on for over a decade.

Puri said he had written multiple times to the Delhi government seeking to expedite the process of identifying colonies for consideration before revision of guidelines. The Union minister said the state government had sought further extension till 2021.

“The Delhi government was requested to furnish certain information related to unauthorised colonies required for consideration before revision of guidelines. Your government repeatedly informed that it will take minimum two years from August 1, 2017 to July 31, 2019 to collect and submit this information after a survey of the unauthorised colonies,” Puri had said in July.

The central government also alleged that due to the delay by the state, many colonies were left to be considered for regularisation.

Oct 23, 2019