e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 01, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 01, 2020
Home / India News / 400 held in ‘dry’ state’s Ahmedabad for drinking, possessing liquor on New Years’

400 held in ‘dry’ state’s Ahmedabad for drinking, possessing liquor on New Years’

Gujarat is a ‘dry’ state where manufacture, sale and consumption of liquor is banned.

india Updated: Jan 01, 2020 15:08 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Ahmedabad
several people were caught drinking or possessing liquor during the New Year revelry, specially in Sardarnagar, Bapunagar and Meghaninagar. Image used for representational purpose only.
several people were caught drinking or possessing liquor during the New Year revelry, specially in Sardarnagar, Bapunagar and Meghaninagar. Image used for representational purpose only. (AP)
         

Over 400 people were arrested for consumption or possession of liquor during the New Year celebrations in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad city, police said on Wednesday.

Gujarat is a ‘dry’ state where manufacture, sale and consumption of liquor is banned.

People came out at the Sabarmati Riverfront and some prominent lakes in the city in large numbers around midnight to welcome 2020, a police official said, adding that no untoward incident was reported from any area.

However, several people were caught drinking or possessing liquor during the New Year revelry, specially in Sardarnagar, Bapunagar and Meghaninagar area, he said.

Security was stepped-up at various places in Ahmedabad in view of the late night parties and celebrations, and the city police kept a watch on revelers, the official said.

Random breath analyser tests were also conducted on people to check if they were drunk, specially while driving, he said.

“As many as 368 people were arrested for consumption of liquor, while 41 others were held for possessing liquor last night,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Control) Vijay Patel said.

“No untoward incident was reported from any part of the city and the celebrations went off peacefully,” he added.

Hundreds of revelers thronged the Sabarmati Riverfront, Vastrapur and Kankaria lakes, and there was huge rush at hotels and restaurants as people came out late Tuesday night to usher in the New Year.

Many of the residents who stayed at home organised dance parties in their housing societies to bid goodbye to 2019 and welcome the New Year.

Residents of Bopal, Satellite localities celebrated the New Year with dazzling fireworks.

The police kept an eye on celebrations in various parts of the city with the help of nearly 1,000 CCTV and Quick Response Teams.

Women police personnel in plain clothes also mingled with the crowds to prevent incidents like eve-teasing, a police official said.

tags
top news
5 lakh at Bhima Koregaon’s mega Dalit event near Pune, Internet shut down
5 lakh at Bhima Koregaon’s mega Dalit event near Pune, Internet shut down
CDS Gen Bipin Rawat’s new peak cap makes him ‘feel lighter’. He explains why
CDS Gen Bipin Rawat’s new peak cap makes him ‘feel lighter’. He explains why
Momentous reform, says PM Modi as Gen Rawat takes charge as first CDS
Momentous reform, says PM Modi as Gen Rawat takes charge as first CDS
2020 will be the year of Chandrayaan-3 and Gaganyaan: ISRO chief
2020 will be the year of Chandrayaan-3 and Gaganyaan: ISRO chief
778 fined for drunk driving, 1100 for traffic rules violations in Mumbai on New Years’
778 fined for drunk driving, 1100 for traffic rules violations in Mumbai on New Years’
‘Starting the year with my firework’: Hardik Pandya shares adorable photo
‘Starting the year with my firework’: Hardik Pandya shares adorable photo
New army chief Gen Naravane talks about ‘eventual solution’ to China border issue
New army chief Gen Naravane talks about ‘eventual solution’ to China border issue
On The Record | Everything you wanted to know about new Chief of Defence Staff
On The Record | Everything you wanted to know about new Chief of Defence Staff
trending topics
Nirmala SitharamanNew Year 2020Sourav GangulyGeneral Bipin RawatPAN Aadhaar LinkRohit SharmaChandrayaan-3Nitish Kumar

don't miss

latest news

india news