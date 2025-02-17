Menu Explore
40-year-old labourer, wife die in MP’s Shahdol after illegal coal mine caves in

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 17, 2025 10:14 PM IST

Shahdol SP Ramji Shrivastava said the incident took place in an illegal coal mine in Chunha Garhai area of ​​Dhangawan.

BHOPAL: A 40-year-old labourer and his wife died in Madhya Pradesh’s Shahdol district when a mud mound collapsed on them on Sunday when they were illegally excavating coal in Dhangawan village.

Police identified the deceased as Omkar Yadav, 40, and his wife Parvati Yadav, 36, residents of Ahiran Mohalla of Dhangawan. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Their bodies were pulled out on Monday morning.

Police identified the deceased as Omkar Yadav, 40, and his wife Parvati Yadav, 36, residents of Ahiran Mohalla of Dhangawan.

Shahdol superintendent of police Ramji Shrivastava said the incident took place in an illegal coal mine in Chunha Garhai area of ​​Dhangawan.

The other three persons who were working at the site were rescued and taken into custody by the police, Shrivastava said.

A local resident, Shankar Yadav said the deceased were survived by five daughters, the eldest 18 and the youngest 2.

“Now, these girls lost their parents and who will take care of them. The illegal coal mines have been running in the village for the past several months. Mining Mafia, who are outsiders, engage labourers to enter the tunnel and extract coal. We filed complaints but no one took any action,” he said.

Shahdol collector Kedar Singh said he had given instructions to close all such illegal mines.

“In a joint operation, the mining department and police closed all the illegal mines with the help of JCB. Now action will be taken against the mafia after identifying them with the help of labourers detained from the mine after the accident,” said the collector.

