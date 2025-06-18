40-yr-old swept away in Krishna river as heavy rainfall lashes state

With torrential rains continuing in the southern and northern parts of the state, Bhagamandala in Kodagu district has submerged and flooding from the Krishna river has been reported, officials familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. Meanwhile, a 40-year-old woman was swept away in the swollen Krishna river. A vehicle crushed under an uprooted tree following strong winds and rain in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka on Tuesday (PTI)

In the north, Belagavi district is battling its own crisis. With a massive 54,000 cusecs of inflow from Maharashtra into the Krishna river, six key bridges are under water, severing connectivity to 12 villages in Chikkodi and Athani taluks. The bridges over rivers like Doodhaganga, Vedganga, and Hiranyakeshi have been rendered impassable. Despite this, alternative routes are being used to maintain access.

Belagavi deputy commissioner Mohammed Roshan has urged residents to maintain a safe distance from rivers. “Based on previous incidents, we’ve taken all precautionary measures to prevent any disasters this monsoon,” he said.

”A 40-year-old woman, identified as Sangeeta Shivaji Manjarekar, a resident of Manjari village, was swept away in the swollen Krishna river where she had gone to offer bagina (a traditional religious offering). Search and rescue operations were launched by local authorities and fire department personnel,” police said.

“In the southern district of Kodagu, relentless rainfall has caused the Bhagamandala Triveni Sangama to go completely underwater. The Bhagamandala–Napoklu road remains submerged, even as a newly built flyover ensures limited vehicular movement. The locals are travelling by boat in Bengur village,” said Venkat Raja, deputy commissioner.

He further said that holiday was declared for schools and colleges on Tuesday, while NDRF and SDRF teams have been deployed for rescue operations. “Relief centres have been stocked, and field officers are monitoring the situation closely.”

In the last 24 hours, Kodagu recorded an average rainfall of 75.67 mm — nearly nine times more than the same period last year, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited (CNNL) officers said that major rivers in the region, including the Cauvery, are overflowing. The Harangi reservoir’s inflow has surged, prompting CNNL to release 18,000 cusecs of water into the Cauvery River by Tuesday afternoon. Officials have urged the residents near riverbanks to stay alert, especially as floodwaters have begun entering villages like Karadigodu in Virajpet taluk.

In Mandya, the inflow into the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) dam has spiked to 16,936 cusecs. With the reservoir nearing its full capacity, authorities have stepped up outflow and are closely watching the situation. “The water level has risen to 110.95 feet, with a current outflow of 915 cusecs,” said Mahendra Kumar, Cauvery Niravary Nigam Limited assistant executive engineer.

Meanwhile, in Dakshina Kannada, landslides reportedly damaged several houses. In Dayambu near Mangaluru, a family narrowly escaped after a hill collapse sent mud and water crashing into their house. “There is no proper drainage here. If it rains heavily, water flows like a waterfall,” said Jathappa Rai, a local resident. “We had built our dream house with great difficulty. It’s heartbreaking.”

On Monday, a 11-year-old boy, identified as Chandru alias Chandrashekhar Havaldar, died as the roof of his house made of mud and rocks collapsed in Gudur (S.A.) village of Jewargi taluk. The incident took place at around 7.30pm.

“The roof collapsed due to structural weakening caused by incessant rainfall in the region. The mud roof had absorbed a large amount of water, leading to a sudden collapse. The minor and his 50-year-old grandmother, Bhagamma Sidram Havaldar, were trapped under the debris. Chandrashekhar was rushed to a hospital but died on the way. Bhagamma is receiving treatment for her injuries,” sub inspector Gajanan Biradar said, adding that a case has been registered under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The IMD has issued red alerts for Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, and Shivamogga districts, forecasting continued heavy rain until June 21. Orange alerts are in place for Kodagu, Hassan, Belagavi, and Mysuru, while Dharwad, Haveri and Mysuru are on yellow alert.

In response to the worsening weather, educational institutions in multiple districts, including Udupi and Uttara Kannada, were closed on Tuesday. However, the II PUC supplementary exam (PU-3) was conducted as scheduled. In Udupi, schools and diploma colleges remained shut, though engineering classes continued. Uttara Kannada saw closures in seven taluks, including Kumta, Karwar, and Sirsi.

The IMD has also hinted at a possible weakening of the current downpour starting June 19, with the intensity likely to taper down across coastal and Malnad districts. Until then, district authorities remain on high alert, closely monitoring the evolving monsoon crisis.