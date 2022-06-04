41 candidates elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha: Complete list

Forty-one candidates were elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from 11 states on Friday. This includes senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, former Congress leader Kapil Sibal, RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary, BJD's Sasmit Patra and YSRCP’s V Vijayasai Reddy.

Biennial elections for the upper house of Parliament are being held to fill 57 seats in Rajya Sabha across 15 states. The elections are slated to be held on June 10. With this, Haryana, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Karnataka are set to witness a high-stake battle as none of the candidates withdrew their candidatures on the last day.

The 41 candidates who won without contest include 11 from Uttar Pradesh, with eight from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, one each from the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and Sibal, an independent, backed by the SP. It also includes six from Tamil Nadu, five from Bihar, four from Andhra Pradesh, three each from Madhya Pradesh and Odisha, two each from Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Telangana and Jharkhand and one candidate from Uttarakhand.

Here is the complete list of the elected leaders:

Uttar Pradesh (11)

Laxmikant Vajpayee (BJP)

Radhamohan Aggarwal (BJP)

Surendra Nagar (BJP)

Darshana Singh (BJP)

Sangeeta Yadav (BJP)

Baburam Nishad (BJP)

Mithlesh Kumar (BJP)

Kova Laxman (BJP)

Javed Ali (SP)

Jayant Chaudhary (joint candidate of SP-RLD)

Kapil Sibal (Independent with SP backing)

Bihar (5)

Khiru Mahto (JD-U)

Satish Chandra Dubey (BJP)

Sambhu Saran Patel (BJP)

Misa Bharti (RJD)

Faiyaz Ahmad (RJD)

Jharkhand (2)

Aditya Sahu (BJP)

Mahua Maji (JMM)

Chhattisgarh (2)

Rajiv Shukla (Congress)

Ranjeet Ranjan

Odisha (3)

Sasmit Patra (BJD)

Sulata Deo (BJD)

Manas Mangaraj (BJD)

Telangana (2)

Divakonda Damodar Rao (TRS)

B Parathasadhi Reddy (TRS)

Tamil Nadu (6)

Thanjai S Kalyanasundaram (DMK)

KRN Rajesh Kumar (DMK)

R Girirajan (DMK)

P CHidambaram (Congress)

CV Shanmugam (AIADMK)

R Dharmar (AIADMK)

Andhra Pradesh (4)

V Vijaysai Reddy (YSR Congress)

Beeda Masthan Rao (YSR Congress)

S Niranjan Reddy (YSR Congress)

R Krishnaiah (YSR Congress)

Madhya Pradesh (3)

Sumitra Valmiki (BJP)

Kavita Patidar (BJP)

Vivek Tankha (Congress)

Punjab (2)

Balbir Singh Seechawal (AAP)

Vikramjit Singh Sahney (AAP)

