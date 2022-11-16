4.1-magnitude earthquake shakes Himachal Pradesh | Details here

An earthquake of 4.1 magnitude rocked Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday evening, according to the National Centre for Seismology. The NCS said the location of the tremor was 27 km North-North-West of Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, around 9.32pm and at a depth of 5 km.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

There have been no immediate reports of any damages or casualties.

This is the latest of a series of earthquake tremors felt in India in the last few days. An earthquake of 4.1 magnitude was felt across Punjab's Amritsar on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, said the NCS. The tremors were felt at around 3:42am.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier on Saturday evening, an earthquake rocked Delhi-NCR. The tremors were felt around 8pm.

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) said an earthquake of magnitude 5.4 occurred in Nepal, at around 7:57pm on Saturday. "The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground," it had said.

Panic-striken people rushed out of their houses as the temblor struck, three days after a 6.3-magnitude earthquake epicentred in Nepal left six people dead in the neighbouring country.

This is the third earthquake to hit seismically-active Nepal in a week.

Tremors were also felt in parts of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and some western Uttar Pradesh districts like Bijnor, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli.

The Himalayan region along the Uttarakhand-Nepal border has experienced at least eight earthquakes of varying magnitudes between November 8 and 12, the data from the National Centre of Seismology showed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON