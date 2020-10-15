429 new Covid-19 cases take Uttarakhand’s tally past 56,000-mark, 14 more die

india

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 00:45 IST

With 429 fresh Covid-19 cases, Uttarakhand on Wednesday crossed the 56,000-mark, taking the state’s tally of total coronavirus cases to 56,070.

According to the bulletin released by the health department on Wednesday evening, a of 157 fresh cases were reported from Dehradun district followed by Haridwar (55), Nainital (42) US Nagar (40) Pithoragarh (25), Pauri (22) Champawat (22), Almora (17), Uttarkashi (14), Rudraprayag (12) Chamoli (12), Bageshwar (9) and Tehri (3).

Dehradun district has reported the maximum of 15,494 Covid-19 cases so far followed by Haridwar (10,380), US Nagar (9095) and Nainital (6576).

Out of 56,070 who have tested positive so far, a total of 48,798 have recovered successfully, taking the recovery rate in the state to 87.03%.

Also, 827 Covid-19 patients were discharged from different hospitals in the state on Wednesday with a maximum of 209 from US Nagar district.

The state reported the death of 14 Covid-19 patients. With this, the death toll of Covid-19 patients increased to 796 in the state. Out of the 796 deaths, 237 are due to coronavirus, while the others died due to co-morbidities.

The rate of doubling of cases based on the last seven days now stands at 83.92 days, while the positivity rate is 6.79%. The state has so far tested over 8.58 lakh samples of which results of over 15,800 are awaited.

Uttarakhand currently has 257 containment zones in seven districts including a maximum of 96 in Haridwar district.