44 candidates in fray in KCR’s constituency Gajwel; 38 in Kamareddy

Hyderabad

As many as 44 candidates remained in fray in Gajwel assembly constituency where Bharat Rashtra Samithi president and Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is contesting for the November 30 elections, election commission officials said.

Wednesday being the last date for withdrawal of nominations, a large number of candidates who filed their papers as independents pulled out of the contest.

Gajwel assembly seat registered the highest number of 145 nominations by November 10, the last date for filing of nominations. However, the number came down to 114 by November 13, when the scrutiny of nominations took place.

“On Wednesday, another 70 candidates withdrew their nominations as a result of which 44 candidates remained in the contest,” the returning officer of the constituency said in a statement.

While KCR is contesting from Gajwel for the third consecutive time, the BJP has fielded former minister Eatala Rajender and the Congress pitched in former MLA T Narsa Reddy.

In Kamareddy assembly constituency, where the chief minister is facing Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president A Revanth Reddy, 39 candidates remained in the fray after the withdrawal of nominations.

In Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits, 312 candidates remained in the fray for 15 assembly seats. In Rangareddy district, 173 candidates have remained in the contest after withdrawal of several independents.

Reports from other constituencies over the number of withdrawals and contestants in fray are yet to reach the Election Commission office in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, the Congress managed to convince rebel candidates in several assembly constituencies and make them withdraw their nominations as independents. In Suryapet, the Congress high command sent its senior leaders to convince Patel Ramesh Reddy, a strong rebel candidate, to withdraw after assuring that he would be given the ticket in the Lok Sabha elections, a statement from the PCC said.

Dandem Ram Reddy in Ibrahimpatnam, Ganga Ram in Jukkal, Balaraju in Banswada, Nehru Naik at Dornakal and Janga Raghava Reddy in Warangal (West) withdrew their nominations as independents, after the party seniors spoke to them.

