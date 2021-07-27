45 elephants, 204 people lost lives in man-animal conflict in 3 yrs: C’garh govt

In Chhattisgarh, 45 elephants, and 204 people were killed in their attacks across the state between 2018 and 2020, said the government in a reply to a question in legislative assembly on Monday.

Of the 45 elephant deaths, 18 took place in 2020 while 2019 and 2018 saw 11 and 16 deaths respectively.

Forest minister Mohammad Akbar, in a reply to a written question asked by Janata Congress Chhattisgarh MLA Dhamjeet Singh, said while 204 people were killed, 97 others suffered injuries in elephant attacks in the three years.

“In total 75,081 cases of deaths, injuries, loss to crops, houses and other incidents of elephant attacks were reported, and compensation to the tune of ₹578,163,655 was given to the victims ,” said Akbar.

The maximum deaths in such incidents were reported from the northern part of the state. North Chhattisgarh is home to around 240 wild elephants which roam in the forest lands in Surguja and the nearby regions, often triggering human-elephant conflicts.

In the last decade, the state recorded an increase in its wildlife population including elephants, whose numbers rose from 225 to 290, as per the state forest department.