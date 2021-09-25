Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India News / 4.5 magnitude earthquake hits Arunachal Pradesh's Pangin
4.5 magnitude earthquake hits Arunachal Pradesh's Pangin

Earlier on Sunday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale hit near Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh.
ANI | , Pangin
PUBLISHED ON SEP 25, 2021 12:27 PM IST
The tremors were felt around 10:11 am at the depth of 100 kilometres.(Representative image)

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale, struck Arunachal Pradesh's Pangin on Saturday.

The tremors were felt around 10:11 am at the depth of 100 kilometres.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.5, Occurred on 25-09-2021, 10:11:10 IST, Lat: 30.20 & Long: 94.63, Depth: 100 Km, Location: 237km NNW of Pangin, Arunachal Pradesh," said National Centre for Seismology (NCS) in a tweet.

Earlier on September 19, an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale hit near Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

