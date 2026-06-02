453 Nepali nationals rescued from alleged networking fraud operation in UP's Kushinagar

The Embassy of Nepal in India announced the rescue of 453 Nepali citizens from an alleged networking fraud operation in India's Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh, following a coordinated effort involving Indian and Nepali authorities.

Acting on the information, police conducted operations at multiple locations in the Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh.(PTI/ Representational Image)

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In a press release issued on Sunday by the Embassy of Nepal in New Delhi, the rescue operation was carried out in coordination with the Uttar Pradesh Police, relevant Indian government agencies, and the non-governmental organisation KIN India.

The operation followed reports of Nepali nationals being subjected to labour exploitation and fraudulent practices in border areas in India. Acting on the information, police conducted operations at multiple locations in the Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh.

As a result, a total of 453 Nepali citizens, including 115 women and 338 men, were rescued on May 29 and subsequently handed over to the District Police Office in Rupandehi for further processing.

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{{^usCountry}} The embassy stated that authorities in Rupandehi have taken 19 individuals, including six women, into custody on suspicion of involvement in the alleged fraud network. An investigation is currently underway. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The embassy stated that authorities in Rupandehi have taken 19 individuals, including six women, into custody on suspicion of involvement in the alleged fraud network. An investigation is currently underway. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Expressing appreciation for the coordinated effort, the Embassy of Nepal thanked the Government of Uttar Pradesh, the Uttar Pradesh Police, Nepal Police, KIN India, and all agencies that contributed directly or indirectly to the rescue mission. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Expressing appreciation for the coordinated effort, the Embassy of Nepal thanked the Government of Uttar Pradesh, the Uttar Pradesh Police, Nepal Police, KIN India, and all agencies that contributed directly or indirectly to the rescue mission. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Reaffirming its commitment to the safety and welfare of Nepali citizens residing or working in India, the embassy urged Nepali nationals to remain vigilant against fraudulent employment offers and other forms of inducement, particularly those promoted through social media or claiming to provide overseas employment opportunities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reaffirming its commitment to the safety and welfare of Nepali citizens residing or working in India, the embassy urged Nepali nationals to remain vigilant against fraudulent employment offers and other forms of inducement, particularly those promoted through social media or claiming to provide overseas employment opportunities. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Embassy emphasised that the Government of Nepal and its diplomatic mission in India remain committed to protecting Nepali citizens and preventing them from falling victim to trafficking, labour exploitation, and financial fraud schemes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Embassy emphasised that the Government of Nepal and its diplomatic mission in India remain committed to protecting Nepali citizens and preventing them from falling victim to trafficking, labour exploitation, and financial fraud schemes. {{/usCountry}}

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Earlier, on May 29, the foundation stone for the construction of a hospital building in Manang district was laid, the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu announced.

As per the release, the stone was laid for the building at Ward No. 5 of Nason Rural Municipality. "It was jointly laid today by Dr. Rakesh Pandey, Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of India, Kathmandu, and Dhan Bahadur Gurung, Chairman, Nason Rural Municipality, Manang," the release announced.

The Hospital Building is being built with the Government of India's financial assistance of about Nepali Rupees 56 million. This High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP) will be implemented through the Nason Rural Municipality, Manang.

The Chairman of Nason Rural Municipality and other stakeholders appreciated the developmental support being provided by the Government of India, and expressed confidence that the new facility would help promote better access to healthcare services in Nason Rural Municipality.

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As close neighbours, India and Nepal are engaged in wide-ranging and multi-sectoral cooperation. The implementation of HICDPs reflects the continued support of the Government of India in strengthening the efforts of the Government of Nepal in promoting growth and development, apart from augmenting infrastructure in priority sectors. (ANI)

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