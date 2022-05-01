45.7k loudspeakers removed across UP after Yogi’s order
LUCKNOW: As many as 45,773 loudspeakers were removed from various places of worship during a statewide drive launched on Monday, Uttar Pradesh police said on Saturday.
“So far 45,773 loudspeakers have been removed from various religious places across the state, while the volume of 58,861 loudspeakers was reduced to permissible levels during the drive,” said Prashant Kumar, additional director general of police, law and order.
The state’s home department had on April 23 issued orders to remove loudspeakers from religious places. It had sought a compliance report by April 30 from all districts and police commissionerates on the removal of loudspeakers or reducing their volume as per directives of the state pollution control board.
The action came days after chief minister Yogi Adityanath on April 18 stressed on ensuring use of loudspeakers at religious places in such a way that it did not cause inconvenience to others.
His statement came after a row over azaan and Hanuman Chalisa recitation on loudspeakers, defying norms.
This was the first time when there was no use of loudspeakers during the alvida ki namaz (Ramzan’s last Friday prayers) in Uttar Pradesh on Friday and whichever few places they were used, the volume was within limits. Also, this time there was no blocking of roads by the devout to offer prayers.
State authorities were on their toes in the past few days, maintaining communication with clerics and religious leaders across the state and convincing them to follow the state government’s directive related to removal or restricted use of loudspeakers, and offering of prayers within the premises of mosques.
Punjab board bans sale of three history books over distortion of facts
The Punjab School Education Board has banned three books related to history of Punjab over distortion of facts, on the basis of an inquiry report submitted by the board in March. The books in question are 'Modern ABC of History of Punjab, written by Manjit Singh Sodhi and published by Modern Publisher, Jalandhar, 'History of Punjab' by Mahinderpal Kaur of Malhotra Book depot, Jalandhar, and History of Punjab by MS Mann of Raj Publishers, Jalandhar.
UP reports 278 new cases, 200 patients recover
Uttar Pradesh reported 278 new Covid-19 cases while 200 patients recovered. The number of active Covid-19 cases in the state was 1,538 on Saturday. Among the 1,538 active cases under treatment, Gautam Buddh Nagar has 727, Ghaziabad 334, Lucknow 102. Among new Covid-19 cases, Gautam Buddh Nagar reported 133 cases, Ghaziabad 68, Lucknow 18, Agra 7, Meerut 8, Prayagraj 3. Among the 18 new cases reported in Lucknow, 11 were male and 7 female.
New V-C of KMC Language University takes charge, spells out priorities
Prof Narendra Bahadur Singh took charge as the new vice-chancellor of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Language University, Lucknow, on Saturday. Addressing the media, Prof Singh listed his priorities and vision to take the university forward. “To implement the National Education Policy, 2020 both in letter and spirit. NAAC accreditation as per NAAC guidelines will be my second most important priority,” he said.
Khattar to inaugurate Panipat’s new cooperative sugarmill today
In a major relief to sugarcane growers, the newly-constructed cooperative sugarmill in Panipat will start crushing operations from May 1 (Sunday). Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will inaugurate the sugarmill on the occasion of International Labour Day at Dahar village on the Rohtak-Panipat highway. Khattar had announced to set up the new sugarmill in Panipat in 2014.
Haryana residents, farmers hassled over 4-5 hour-long power cuts
The long and unscheduled powercuts in Haryana's Rohtak, Bhiwani, Hisar, Jind, Jhajjar and other parts are forcing people to spend afternoons and nights in sweltering heat. A farmer from Charkhi Dadri, Raveen Sangwan, said he had sown cotton crop after harvesting mustard and is in dire need of electricity. President of Laghu Udyog Association in Hisar's Uklana, Sandeep Bithmara, said small industrialists had urgeed the power officials to provide continuous electricity and ensure fixed cuts.
