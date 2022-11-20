48 vehicles damaged on Pune-Bengaluru highway as tanker loses control, rescue on

In a major accident at the Navale bridge on the Pune- Bengaluru highway on Sunday evening, at least 48 vehicles got damaged, news agency ANI reported. Rescue teams from the Pune fire brigade and the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority reached the spot. In photos from the massive pile-up, several cars can be seen mangled.

BJP MLA from Pune Siddharth Shirole took to Twitter and urged citizens to not share any unverified news on the mishap. "Unfortunate accident on Navale Bridge on #Pune-#Bengaluru Highway. Rescue teams from FireBrigade & PMRDA are on spot and tending to those injured.I request citizens to not share un-verified forwards &also refrain from visiting the spot & interfering with trained professionals," the BJP leader tweeted.

A police official said a tanker lost control and hit the car. As the accident took place on the downward slope of the bridge, around 48 other cars got damaged. The accident occurred either due to suspected brake failure of the truck or the driver lost control.

At least six persons have suffered injuries in the incident and they are being treated at two hospitals, the official told news agency PTI.

The incident took place around 8.30pm in an area of about 400 to 500 metres, reports said. The truck from Andhra Pradesh was going from Satara to Mumbai.

(With agency inputs)

