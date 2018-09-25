49,000 cusecs water from Pong dam in Himachal to be released on Tuesday, people told to remain cautious

The Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) authorities will release 49,000 cusecs water from Pong dam on Beas river in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district on Tuesday as water level in it is nearing the danger mark.

Heavy rain has resulted in rising of water in Pong dam and river Beas, causing panic among people living in its vicinity in Dasuya and Mukerian sub-divisions of the district.

BBMB chief engineer Suresh Mathur said the water will be released at 3pm. The discharge will be slow and will not create flood like situation, he assured.

BBMB authorities said water in the dam reservoir had reached a height of 1,385 feet, which was very close to danger mark of 1,390 feet.

Deputy commissioner (DC) Isha Kalia on Monday visited the dam in Talwara and vulnerable areas along Beas. She advised people to not go near the river. She also asked people to keep restraint and not trust rumours.

“The BBMB authorities will keep the district administration in loop. They have assured that the proposed release will not cause any crisis,” the DC said.

“As venturing in the river can be risky, we have told the residents to remain cautious,” she said. Special teams have been deputed to keep round the clock vigil at the situation.

“We have made arrangements to tackle eventualities. Flood control rooms have been activated and people have been alerted through revenue staff to take precautionary measures,” she claimed.

