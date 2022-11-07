Home / India News / 49 foreign varsities look to tie-up with Indian institutes: UGC chief

49 foreign varsities look to tie-up with Indian institutes: UGC chief

india news
Published on Nov 07, 2022 04:08 AM IST

Several of these universities are preparing their MoUs for the collaborations, UGC chief M Jagadesh Kumar said. “These processes involve discussions and approvals within the university statutory bodies. Therefore, let us give them time to work on these matters.” he added.

UGC chief Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar.
UGC chief Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar.
ByFareeha Iftikhar, New Delhi

At least 49 overseas universities have expressed interest to collaborate with Indian universities academically, University Grants Commission (UGC) chief M Jagadesh Kumar said on Sunday.

Several of these universities are preparing their MoUs for the collaborations, Kumar said. “The UGC is proactively contacting these universities. Several universities are in the process of preparing the MoUs. These processes involve discussions and approvals within the university statutory bodies. Therefore, let us give them time to work on these matters,” he said.

In May, the India’s higher education regulator had allowed academic collaborations between Indian and foreign higher education institutions to offer three types of degree programmes — dual (where both colleges award the degree in the same subject), and joint and twinning (where part of the course is completed overseas with the upper limit being 30% in twinning programmes and the lower limit being 30% in joint programmes).

The regulator has also identified 230 Indian and 1,256 foreign higher education institutions that fulfil the eligibility criteria for these collaborations.

The foreign universities that have approached the commission expressing interest for such collaborations include Michigan State University, University of Sydney, University of Melbourne, Heidelberg University, University of Newcastle in Australia, University of Birmingham, Queen Mary University of London, Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago, Paris-1 University, Karaganda University in Kazakhstan, Universiti Malaya in Malaysia, University of Lodz in Poland, and Haifa University in Israel, among others, according to the UGC.

The regulator’s move of involving Indian envoys to 63 countries in May to seek support to facilitate these academic collaborations has helped in boosting the outreach, Kumar said.

“The Indian envoys conveyed our recent regulations to the universities of the concerned countries. We received positive responses from countries like the US, the UK, Australia, Germany, Malaysia and Singapore,” he said. “The communication from our Indian missions abroad helped boost the outreach.”

As many as 48 Indian universities have either started academic collaborations with foreign institutes, or are in the advanced stages of finalising agreements, HT reported on September 19.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Fareeha Iftikhar

    Fareeha Iftikhar is a principal correspondent with the national political bureau of the Hindustan Times. She tracks the education ministry, and covers the beat at the national level for the newspaper. She also writes on issues related to gender, human rights and different policy matters.

Topics
ugc m jagadesh kumar
ugc m jagadesh kumar

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 07, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out