4-year-old boy’s body found in garbage bin of Kushinagar Express in Mumbai, probe on

In a shocking incident, the body of a four-year-old boy was discovered inside a garbage bin in the toilet of an express train at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) in Mumbai on Saturday morning, officials said. Child’s body discovered in garbage bin of Kushinagar Express coach at LTT in Mumbai(AI-generated)

The body was found in the air-conditioned B2 coach of the Kushinagar Express (22537), which operates daily between Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh and Mumbai’s LTT, reported news agency PTI.

According to a Central Railway spokesperson cited by the agency, sanitation workers made the discovery around 6 am while cleaning the coach after the train had reached its destination.

Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel were alerted by the cleaning staff as soon as the body was spotted. The RPF, in turn, informed the Government Railway Police (GRP), which reached the spot and registered a case.

“The GRP is carrying out an investigation into the matter. The RPF has filed a complaint after the recovery of the body,” the railway official said.

Probe on

The Kushinagar Express is one of the busiest trains connecting Mumbai with Gorakhpur and other parts of Uttar Pradesh.

Authorities are yet to establish how the child’s body ended up inside the garbage bin of the train’s toilet. Both RPF and GRP teams are examining the circumstances and are expected to review CCTV footage from stations along the train’s route to trace any leads.