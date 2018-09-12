5.5 magnitude earthquake hits Assam, tremors felt in Bengal

Earthquake of 5.5 magnitude shook Guwahati and its adjoining areas on Wednesday, the Met said. Tremors were also felt in parts of West Bengal.

The quake occurred at a depth of 13 km around 10.20 am with its epicentre in Kokrajhar district, the India Meteorological Department said.

Tremors were felt in Kolkata, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, North Dinajpur, Malda and Murshidabad.

In Siliguri, the biggest city of north Bengal, and Jalpaiguri, another major town, many rushed out of buildings in panic.

An Assam State Disaster Management Authority official said there was no report of any major damage from anywhere in the state so far.

A moderate intensity quake of 4.6 magnitude shook Jammu and Kashmir Wednesday morning, officials said. A few minutes later at 5:43 am another quake of magnitude 3.1 jolted the Jhajjar district of Haryana.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Sep 12, 2018 11:33 IST