5 arrested in separate cases for sharing Udaipur murder videos on social media

Five persons were arrested in Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan on Monday in different cases in connection with circulating video of Udaipur incident and uploading photos and videos of fake arms on social media.

Superintendent of Police, Hanumangarh, Ajay Singh said Sirajuddin Hussain (36) was held in Hanumangarh town for circulating the video of the murder incident of Udaipur.

The state police had asked people to not circulate the video of the incident released by the murder accused in Udaipur on Tuesday.

Singh said informed that Tarsem Puri (26) was arrested in Sangaria police station.

He said three accused Rajkumar Jat (35) and Mohammad Shakur (50) were arrested by ASI Lal Chand of Sadar police station for circulating posts with licensed arms on social media. Whereas Pavan Kumar (21) was held by Nohar police station for uploading photos and videos on social media with fake arms.

