5 arrested in Tripura for clash between 2 groups that killed one person: Police

AGARTALA: Five persons have been arrested in connection with a clash between two groups over a land dispute in Gowalabasti on the outskirts of Tripura capital Agartala on Monday, police said. Police said five persons were arrested in connection with the case (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A man, identified by the police as Nagina Prasad Roy, a resident of Gowalabasti, died in the clash. Some other people were also injured.

“The scuffle took place between two families over land boundary last night. In the scuffle, one person died and a few others were injured. We arrested five accused and forwarded them to the court,” said a police officer of New Capital Complex (NCC) police station.

The police officer added that the iron rod, which was used to hit the victim, has been seized.

The five arrested persons have been identified by the police as identified as Bijendra Roy, Sachindra Roy, Dinesh Roy, Naseeb Lal Roy and Ramsagar Roy.

The officer added that they are investigating to find other accused persons involved in the incident.