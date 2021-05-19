5 cops suspended over cremation with fuel, tyres in UP’s Ballia

VARANASI: The administration of Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district has suspended five police personnel after an unclaimed body was cremated at a ghat using tyre and petrol along with wood in their presence, a senior police officer said on Tuesday.

The action came after a video of the incident surfaced on social media on Sunday. The body had been fished out of the Ganga in Maldepur village of Ballia town days ago, the officer added.

A group of locals had seen the body and informed the police. Thereafter, a police team reached the spot and performed the last rites. The video showing the cremation of the body in the presence of five police constables went viral on Sunday. “A man was pouring petrol on the pyre,” said the officer.

“Taking cognizance of the video exposing the insensitive act of the five police personnel, action was taken. A probe has been ordered into the matter,” said Vipin Tada, SP (Ballia).

He said additional superintendent of police (Ballia), Sanjay Kumar, has been instructed to conduct the probe and submit a report.

Last week, over two dozen bodies were found floating in the Ganga in Bharauli and Ujiyar areas of Ballia. Thereafter, the bodies were fished out and their last rites were performed.