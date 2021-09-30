5 dead, 2 missing as bus plunges into river in Meghalaya; rescue on

Five persons have died and 16 others were injured when a bus carrying passengers fell into a river in East Garo Hills district of Meghalaya around midnight on Wednesday, officials informed.

According to the East Garo Hills police, the incident took place when a Meghalaya Transport Corporation bus carrying 21 passengers and crew fell into the Ringdi river at Nongchram, around 185 km from the state capital.

Rescue and fire and emergency services were rushed to the spot immediately after receiving information. A police control room official informed that five people have been confirmed dead. The injured have been admitted at hospitals in Williamnagar and Tura.

“Rescue efforts are still underway as two of the passengers are missing. We hope to find them soon,” East Garo Hills deputy commissioner, Swapnil Tembe, said. Police said nine of the passengers were from Tura while 12 were from Williamnagar.

Family members of the passengers have been asked to call East Garo Hills police control room number 8794765696 for more information.