5 deaths in UP’s Kannauj district due to lightning, thunderstorm

At least five people have died due to thunderstorm and lightning in various parts of Kannauj district, officials said on Saturday.

Updated: May 30, 2020 21:53 IST
Additional District Magistrate Gajendra Kumar said a 45-year-old driver of a pick-up vehicle died when the roof of a gas service godown collapsed in Chhatarpur village around 3 pm on Saturday.
Additional District Magistrate Gajendra Kumar said a 45-year-old driver of a pick-up vehicle died when the roof of a gas service godown collapsed in Chhatarpur village around 3 pm on Saturday.

Dinesh Pal (30) of Sursa village died in a wall collapse following rains and thunderstorm while an 80-year-old a resident of Bhiknipurwa died at the courtyard of his house due to a sudden hailstorm, the ADM said.

The fourth death was reported from Tijlapur village, when a trolley fell on an eight-year-old boy owing to high-speed wind, the officer said, adding the fifth death was that of a youth in Ramaipur when a tree feel on him.

Meanwhile, in a statement issued in Lucknow on Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over loss of lives due to lightning and thunderstorm in Mainpuri, Agra, Lakhimpur Khiri and Muzaffarnagar districts.

Officials have been directed to provide Rs 4 lakh to the kin of each of the deceased and adequate medical treatment for the injured, the statement said.

