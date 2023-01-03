Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 5 die in Tamil Nadu after vehicles collide with each other: Report

5 die in Tamil Nadu after vehicles collide with each other: Report

india news
Published on Jan 03, 2023 09:16 AM IST

The bodies were recovered from a car and sent to a nearby hospital.

5 die in Tamil Nadu after vehicles collide with each other: Report(ANI)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

At least five people were killed Tuesday after five vehicles collided with each other in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district, reported news agency ANI. The incident took place near the Veppur area.

The bodies were recovered from a car and sent to a nearby hospital.

Further details are awaited.

(With inputs from ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
tamil nadu cuddalore
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP