5 dogs killed in acid attack, case filed: MP Police

Five street dogs died on Friday after they were allegedly attacked with acid, in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district, police said.

The incident came to light when Brijraj Parihar, a resident of Mahalakshmi Nagar, found the dogs withering in pain in the morning. “I took the dogs to the veterinary hospital from where they were referred to a Indore hospital where they died,” Parihar said.

“On learning about the incident, People for Animal (PFA) member Priyanshu Jain arrived from Indore in Ujjain and along with Parihar, filed a complaint against unknown persons at Nagjhiri police station. The complaint was filed under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act,” Ujjain superintendent of police Satendra Shukla said.

Police are also scanning CCTV footage of the area to nab the accused, Shukla said.

“This is one of the most heinous crimes against animals. Police should take tough action against the person who did this,” Jain said.