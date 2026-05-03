5 facts on Chandrima Bhattacharya's journey from practicing lawyer to key Trinamool leader in Bengal

Chandrima Bhattacharya is a senior leader of the Trinamool Congress and a key member of the West Bengal cabinet under chief minister Mamata Banerjee. She is currently an MLA from Dum Dum Uttar, a seat she won in the 2021 Assembly elections and is contesting again this time.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and State Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya.(TMC/File )

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She had defeated Tanmoy Bhattacharya of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), a victory that marked her return to the constituency after having earlier represented it in 2011.

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Over the years, she has also held several important positions in the state government, beginning with her induction into the first Mamata Banerjee ministry in 2011, followed by her appointment as junior Law Minister in 2012 and later elevation to Cabinet rank with independent charge, marking her steady rise within the government structure.

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{{^usCountry}} 5 key facts about Chandrima Bhattacharya Before entering politics full-time, Bhattacharya was a practising advocate at the Calcutta High Court after completing her LL.B from the University of Calcutta in 1976.

She was first inducted into the Mamata Banerjee-led state cabinet in 2011, immediately after the formation of the TMC government in West Bengal

In 2012, she was initially appointed as junior Law Minister, before being elevated later the same year to a Cabinet Minister with independent charge of the Law and Judicial Department.

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, Chandrima Bhattacharya contested from Kanthi Dakshin as a candidate of the All India Trinamool Congress and won the seat defeating Arup Kumar Das of CPI ( M)

Chandrima Bhattacharya is contesting the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections from Dum Dum Uttar constituency, where she is the sitting MLA of the All India Trinamool Congress. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 5 key facts about Chandrima Bhattacharya Before entering politics full-time, Bhattacharya was a practising advocate at the Calcutta High Court after completing her LL.B from the University of Calcutta in 1976.

She was first inducted into the Mamata Banerjee-led state cabinet in 2011, immediately after the formation of the TMC government in West Bengal

In 2012, she was initially appointed as junior Law Minister, before being elevated later the same year to a Cabinet Minister with independent charge of the Law and Judicial Department.

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, Chandrima Bhattacharya contested from Kanthi Dakshin as a candidate of the All India Trinamool Congress and won the seat defeating Arup Kumar Das of CPI ( M)

Chandrima Bhattacharya is contesting the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections from Dum Dum Uttar constituency, where she is the sitting MLA of the All India Trinamool Congress. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aditi Anand ...Read More Aditi Anand is an undergraduate student of English at Miranda House, University of Delhi, with an interest in media and the shifting dynamics of public discourse. She is particularly curious about how narratives are shaped, circulated, and received in contemporary spaces. Her work is informed by close observation and an engagement with everyday life, often examining the intersections of personal experience and broader social contexts. She is drawn to questions of voice, representation, and the ways in which perception is influenced by both language and environment. Beyond the newsroom, she is interested in literature and enjoys writing poetry, approaching it as a space for reflection and creative exploration alongside her analytical work. Her writing aims to balance clarity with nuance, focusing on presenting ideas in a way that is accessible while still engaging with their complexity. She approaches writing with intent and attentiveness, aiming to contribute meaningfully to conversations while continuing to develop a voice that is thoughtful and grounded. Read Less

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