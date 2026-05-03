5 facts on Chandrima Bhattacharya's journey from practicing lawyer to key Trinamool leader in Bengal
Chandrima Bhattacharya the sitting MLA from Dum Dum Uttar, a seat she won in the 2021 Assembly elections.
Chandrima Bhattacharya is a senior leader of the Trinamool Congress and a key member of the West Bengal cabinet under chief minister Mamata Banerjee. She is currently an MLA from Dum Dum Uttar, a seat she won in the 2021 Assembly elections and is contesting again this time.
She had defeated Tanmoy Bhattacharya of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), a victory that marked her return to the constituency after having earlier represented it in 2011.
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Over the years, she has also held several important positions in the state government, beginning with her induction into the first Mamata Banerjee ministry in 2011, followed by her appointment as junior Law Minister in 2012 and later elevation to Cabinet rank with independent charge, marking her steady rise within the government structure.
5 key facts about Chandrima Bhattacharya
- Before entering politics full-time, Bhattacharya was a practising advocate at the Calcutta High Court after completing her LL.B from the University of Calcutta in 1976.
- She was first inducted into the Mamata Banerjee-led state cabinet in 2011, immediately after the formation of the TMC government in West Bengal
- In 2012, she was initially appointed as junior Law Minister, before being elevated later the same year to a Cabinet Minister with independent charge of the Law and Judicial Department.
- In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, Chandrima Bhattacharya contested from Kanthi Dakshin as a candidate of the All India Trinamool Congress and won the seat defeating Arup Kumar Das of CPI ( M)
- Chandrima Bhattacharya is contesting the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections from Dum Dum Uttar constituency, where she is the sitting MLA of the All India Trinamool Congress.
5 key facts about Chandrima Bhattacharya
- Before entering politics full-time, Bhattacharya was a practising advocate at the Calcutta High Court after completing her LL.B from the University of Calcutta in 1976.
- She was first inducted into the Mamata Banerjee-led state cabinet in 2011, immediately after the formation of the TMC government in West Bengal
- In 2012, she was initially appointed as junior Law Minister, before being elevated later the same year to a Cabinet Minister with independent charge of the Law and Judicial Department.
- In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, Chandrima Bhattacharya contested from Kanthi Dakshin as a candidate of the All India Trinamool Congress and won the seat defeating Arup Kumar Das of CPI ( M)
- Chandrima Bhattacharya is contesting the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections from Dum Dum Uttar constituency, where she is the sitting MLA of the All India Trinamool Congress.