5 key constituencies that will define Kerala elections

Kerala is heading into Assembly elections on April 9, and while 140 seats will decide the final result, some constituencies matter more than others. These are the places where contests are very close, or where the result can show which party is gaining strength across the state. Kozhikode: A voter holds a placard during the SVEEP (Systematic Voters� Education and Electoral Participation), a voter awareness initiative ahead of the Kerala Assembly elections. (PTI)

While the key contenders in this fight are the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is also trying to make a mark.

Let's take a look at the top five key constituencies that could play a big role in deciding who forms the government:

Nemom: the biggest three-way battle Nemom is one of the most important seats in Kerala because all three major alliances are strong here.

It is the only seat the BJP has ever won in Kerala (2016), but it lost it in 2021. In the last election, the victory margin was less than 4,000 votes, showing how close the fight was. This time, the contest is between V Sivankutty (LDF), Rajeev Chandrasekhar (NDA), and KS Sabarinadhan (UDF). This is again expected to be a tight three-way battle.

If the BJP performs well here, it shows it is growing in Kerala. However, if LDF or UDF wins comfortably, that indicates they still dominate.

Thrissur: where even a few votes can change everything Thrissur is known for very close results. In 2021, the winner got through by just 946 votes, The Hindu reported. This time, the contest is between Alankode Leelakrishnan (LDF), Rajan Pallan (UDF), and Padmaja Venugopal (NDA).

All three fronts are competitive here again. The district itself is becoming infamous for changing voter trends. Even a small shift in votes can change the winner, making this seat a perfect example of how unpredictable the election is.

Palakkad: the most confusing and unpredictable seat Palakkad is one of the most talked-about constituencies this time. The last election here was very close, with a margin of just a few thousand votes. There are controversies and political strategies, including claims that votes may split between parties.

The key candidates here are NMR Razak (LDF-backed Independent), Ramesh Pisharody (UDF), and Shobha Surendran (NDA).

Different types of voters, ranging from farmers, urban voters, and minorities, all influence the result here, as per a local report. Because no one is clearly ahead, this seat could swing in any direction and affect the overall result.

Manjeswaram: a seat decided by a handful of votes Manjeswaram is also famous for extremely close elections. In 2016, the winner won by just 89 votes. In 2021, the margin was again tiny: 855 votes, The Hindu report stated.

This time, the contest is between AKM Ashraf (UDF), K Surendran (NDA), and KR Jayananda (LDF). The same major players are contesting again, making it another tight race. This seat shows how every single vote counts.

Vattiyoorkavu: a classic three-way contest Vattiyoorkavu has emerged as another key battleground with a strong three-way fight.

In previous elections, the BJP has finished second, showing its growing presence, while the seat has also seen shifting competition between LDF and UDF, the report noted.

This time, the candidates are VK Prasanth (LDF), K Muraleedharan (UDF), and R Sreelekha (NDA). With all three parties having a realistic chance, this seat reflects the broader triangular contest playing out across Kerala.

Apart from these five, there are three more constituencies which shape the bigger political picture:

– Kazhakoottam: BJP trying to break through

The BJP has finished second here in recent elections, showing growing support. The party is hopeful after doing well in local body polls. The candidates are Kadakampally Surendran (LDF), V Muraleedharan (NDA), and T Saratchandra Prasad (UDF). It remains a three-way contest.

– Peravoor: a high-profile face-off

Peravoor is witnessing a major contest between two strong leaders. The candidates are Sunny Joseph (UDF), KK Shailaja (LDF), and Paily Vathiatt (NDA). This is expected to be a tough fight and could show whether the opposition can challenge strong LDF leaders.

– Ernakulam: the UDF’s strong base

Ernakulam has been a stronghold of the UDF for many years. The UDF performed very well here in recent Lok Sabha and local body polls. The candidates include TJ Vinod (UDF), Sabu George (LDF ally), and PR Sivasankaran (NDA). If UDF keeps control here, it confirms its strength in urban areas.

The bigger picture Across Kerala, these constituencies highlight three key trends: