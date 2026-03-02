5 key trends that have emerged from SIR exercise | Number Theory

But numbers have almost always increased between 'draft' and 'final' rolls

SIR is best understood as a three-step process. The first step is the freezing of the electoral rolls of the state (they are in a continuous process of being updated). The second step is the enumeration exercise where voters existing on the rolls when the exercise is notified are supposed to fill-up enumeration forms to indicate that they exist and fulfil the documentary criteria. Once this process is completed, a “draft roll” is published which includes everyone who submits their enumeration form, with a specified deadline for the final roll’s publication which will correct for errors/omissions in the draft roll as well as make new additions. In almost all states, the number of voters fell between the reference roll for SIR and the draft roll, and then increased in the final roll. Of course, there are large variations across states here too. And West Bengal has become the first state to put a large number (six million) of voters under scrutiny even after publishing its final roll. It also the only state apart from Goa, where the voter count has decreased between the draft and final roll. To be sure, the SR exercise in Assam deleted voters only in the final roll and there was no physical verification of documents in the state. The draft roll had only marked people for deletion.